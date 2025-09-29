© 2025 WWNO
AI chatbots are a growing part of our lives. Some experts worry they're distorting reality

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 29, 2025 at 10:53 AM CDT
The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays output from ChatGPT, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Boston. (Michael Dwyer/AP)
/
The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays output from ChatGPT, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Boston. (Michael Dwyer/AP)

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly intertwined with every aspect of our daily lives, journalists and experts are hearing from people who say that AI chatbots have convinced them that the world they live in isn’t real.

We hear from Kashmir Hill, features writer for the New York Times covering technology, who has been writing about this

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom

