Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Leila Fadel
Published October 3, 2025 at 3:57 AM CDT

Government shutdown enters day three with no resolution in sight, the monthly jobs report is delayed because of the shutdown, and the White House pressures universities to adopt Trump-aligned compact.

