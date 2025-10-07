Remembering 'The Twilight Zone' creator Rod Serling
It's been 50 years since the Emmy Award-winning TV writer and producer died. But watching reruns of The Twilight Zone confirms that the themes Serling tackled remain relevant.
Copyright 2025 NPR
