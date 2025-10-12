© 2025 WWNO
4 killed and 20 more injured in shooting at a bar in South Carolina, sheriff says

By The Associated Press
Published October 12, 2025 at 10:07 AM CDT

BEAUFORT, S.C. — A mass shooting at a crowded bar on an idyllic South Carolina island has left four people dead and at least 20 injured, officials say.

The shooting occurred early Sunday at Willie's Bar and Grill on St. Helena Island, officials said. A large crowd was at the scene when sheriff's deputies arrived and found several people suffering from gunshot wounds.

"Multiple victims and witnesses ran to the nearby businesses and properties seeking shelter from the gun shots," the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on the social media platform X.

"This is a tragic and difficult incident for everyone. We ask for your patience as we continue to investigate this incident. Our thoughts are with all of the victims and their loved ones," the statement said.

Four people were found dead at the scene, and at least 20 other people were injured. Among the injured, four were in critical condition at area hospitals.

The victims' identities were not released.

"COMPLETELY HEARTBROKEN to learn about the devastating shooting in Beaufort County," U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace posted on X. "Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone impacted by this horrific act of violence."

Copyright 2025 NPR
