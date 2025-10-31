© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Inside a Michigan town's fight over data centers

By Dustin Dwyer,
Darian Woods
Published October 31, 2025 at 3:51 AM CDT

One small town in Michigan is debating whether to allow data centers. It's a topic getting pushback all over the country. The Planet Money team explores the hot button issue.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
Dustin Dwyer
Darian Woods
Darian Woods is a reporter and producer for The Indicator from Planet Money. He blends economics, journalism, and an ear for audio to tell stories that explain the global economy. He's reported on the time the world got together and solved a climate crisis, vaccine intellectual property explained through cake baking, and how Kit Kat bars reveal hidden economic forces.
See stories by Darian Woods

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info