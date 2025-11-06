© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

How mayoral races played out across the country

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 6, 2025 at 11:00 AM CST

We digest some of the results from mayoral races across the country with Liz Crampton, senior politics reporter with Politico.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info