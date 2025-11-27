© 2025 WWNO
An Ecuadorian-style Thanksgiving: Recreating holiday memories of a childhood recipe

By A Martínez,
Barry Gordemer
Published November 27, 2025 at 3:59 AM CST
A Martinez
Thanksgiving wouldn't be Thanksgiving for Morning Edition host A Martinez without his grandmother's bolones de verde.

The traditional Ecuadorian breakfast dish of deep-fried balls of chopped plantains with chicharrón (fried pork belly) or bacon and eggs may not be a holiday dish, but just one bite transports A back to Thanksgiving during his childhood. He remembers his grandmother placing a giant bolon (a deep fried ball) the size of a football on the table for people to pick at all day.

A always wanted to make his grandmother's recipe but he didn't inherit her talent for cooking. So he got some help from Rick Martínez, a James Beard award-winning chef, author, and TV host. He showed A how to recreate a little piece of his childhood with his own take on bolones de verde.

You can listen to their conversation by hitting the blue play button above. Find the recipe below:

Makes: about 15 small, eight medium or four large bolones

Ingredients:

3 large green plantains, peeled and sliced into 1-inch pieces.

1 cup Ecuadorian-style chicharron (fried pork belly pieces)

1 cup fried pork rinds (Mexican-style chicharrón), crumbled

1large egg scrambled

3 teaspoons kosher salt , plus more to taste

6 tablespoons butter, vegetable oil or pork lard for frying

Directions

1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil and add plantains, stirring occasionally until tender for about 25 to 35 minutes.

As an alternative, you can fry the plantains

Pour 1 quart of oil into a medium saucepan and heat on medium high. Working in batches, fry plantains until tender, about 3 to 4 minutes.
Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Continue frying the remaining plantains.

2. Transfer plantains to a large bowl and using a potato masher, mallet or muddler, smash plantains until almost smooth and no large lumps remain.

3. Add chicharrónes, egg and salt and mix until completely combined.

4. Form into balls: 15 small ping pong-sized balls, 8 medium-sized balls or 4 large balls.

5. Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat.

6. Add the plantains and cook, turning occasionally, until they are soft and golden, for 4 to 6 minutes.

7. Transfer the bolones to a paper towel- lined plate.

8. Serve warm with hot coffee and fried eggs on the side.

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Barry Gordemer
Barry Gordemer is an award-winning producer, editor, and director for NPR's Morning Edition. He's helped produce and direct NPR coverage of two Persian Gulf wars, eight presidential elections, the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, and hurricanes Katrina and Harvey. He's also produced numerous profiles of actors, musicians, and writers.

