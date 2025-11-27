© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Injured Nation Guard members named as investigation continues

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 27, 2025 at 10:52 AM CST

U.S. Attorney Jeannine Pirro has identified the two injured National Guard members, both from West Virginia: 20-year-old specialist Sarah Beckstrom and 24-year-old Staff Sargent Andrew Wolfe. Pirro also revealed that the suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, drove across the country to launch what she called an “ambush-style” attack using a Smith & Wesson revolver.

Myles Miller is a senior reporter with Bloomberg. He joins host Scott Tong to talk about the latest in the investigation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info