Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is a technical marvel and game design nightmare

Metroid Prime 4 stumbled multiple times before being completely scrapped and restarted over the decade it took to make. Although it found its way back to Retro Studios, the team behind the original trilogy, the scars of this protracted and troubled development are clear.

Despite beautiful art direction, graphics, and sound design, Metroid Prime 4 is a baffling game to play. It focuses too much on action instead of puzzle solving and exploration. It has annoying side characters who won't leave you alone. Its desolate overworld lacks personality.

The result is a game that feels antithetical to the carefully curated mood that makes this series work: and one of the weaker Metroid games in recent years.

Nintendo / The first-person mode you'll spend most of the game in.

All of this is frustrating because Metroid Prime 4 is a technical marvel. I played primarily on the Nintendo Switch 2's handheld mode. I toggled between two graphical modes: a higher resolution option that runs at 60 FPS, and a 120 FPS option that runs at 720p. Colors pop, light dances off surfaces, particles drift, and choir vocals layer on top of ambient soundscapes. What Nintendo has done here is a model that the rest of the industry needs to take note of. Great art and music should take priority over unnecessarily taxing graphical "innovations."

But this is a game, not just a thing to bat your eyes at. It begins in an aggressively linear fashion, throwing waves of enemies at you. In one of the first major areas — just as you'll gain some freedom — the game requires you to complete a 20-minute tutorial on how to use Samus' motorcycle (called Vi-O-La, of all things). When the game finally opens up, its desert hub world adds half-baked lore, but makes it even more annoying to revisit past areas. This choice actually makes the game feel less connected and expansive than prior entries.

Much ink has already been spilled about Myles Mackenzie — the Galactic Federation engineer who talks in endless Joss Whedon-esque quips. To my surprise, it's far worse than reported. He's just the beginning. There are all kinds of Myles Mackenzies in Metroid Prime 4, and they're all annoying in distinct ways.

Nintendo / Samus astride her new motorcycle.

The one thing these sidekicks all have in common is an agape expression of awe and bewilderment at meeting Samus, regardless of what degree they're in a life-threatening situation. "Is that a NEW SUIT?" exclaims one companion. "THE famous bounty hunter Samus Aran?" says another. It's cringe-inducing the first time, and exasperating by the third or fourth.

Metroid Prime 4 eventually falls into familiar territory in its middle section. At its best moments, it ends up scratching a fan's nostalgia. It's got some cool combat sequences, a-ha puzzle moments, and — of course — the simple joys of revisiting past areas to seek out energy and missile tanks.

But Nintendo games rarely feel this directionless and scattered, and for its tedious opening hours alone, this game is hard to recommend. Metroid fans, venture forth carefully.

Everyone else? Probably best to stay away.

