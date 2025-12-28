© 2026 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Here are 3 movie-inspired cocktails to try on New Year's Eve

By Tamara Keith,
Jordan-Marie SmithAhmad DamenKira Wakeam
Published December 28, 2025 at 4:26 PM CST
Josh White, bar manager at Death & Co in Washington, D.C., serves a Manhattan, a cocktail made popular by the movie Some Like It Hot.
Meredith Rizzo for NPR
Josh White, bar manager at Death & Co in Washington, D.C., serves a Manhattan, a cocktail made popular by the movie Some Like It Hot.

Updated December 31, 2025 at 9:07 AM CST

The holidays are a time of celebration, connection, and the cherished ritual of gathering with family and friends to eat — and maybe have a few drinks. So, with the end of 2025 just days away, All Things Considered is thinking about cocktails made famous in movies and how they may inspire your New Year's Eve drink choices — whether you'll be concocting drinks at your home with friends or ordering a beverage at your favorite bar.

Death & Co in Washington, D.C. — an offshoot of the bar's first location in New York City — is known for bespoke cocktails and a speakeasy design that's made it a District go-to. NPR's Tamara Keith visited the bar to chat with manager Josh White about the ingredients and recipes for some of the most iconic cocktails from popular movies. From a classic James Bond cocktail to the bar's own signature mix, these are the drinks you might want to try this New Year's Eve.

A White Russian cocktail, made popular by the movie The Big Lebowski, made at Death & Co in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 23, 2025.
Meredith Rizzo for NPR /
A White Russian cocktail, made popular by the movie The Big Lebowski, made at Death & Co in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 23, 2025.

White Russian

Popularized by the 1998 Coen brothers' film The Big Lebowski and its main character, The Dude, a White Russian is all about the heavy cream. Death & Co's White offered this recipe for the iconic cocktail.

Ingredients:

- 1.5 oz Vodka

- 1 oz Kahlua

- 1 oz Heavy Cream

Method: Short shake / strain

Glass: Double Old Fashioned

Garnish: None

A Vesper martini, James Bond's drink of choice, made at Death & Co in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 23, 2025.
Meredith Rizzo for NPR /
A Vesper martini, James Bond's drink of choice, made at Death & Co in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 23, 2025.

Vesper

The Vesper martini is the preferred drink of James Bond throughout the spy movie franchise. But, unlike Bond, who always prefers his Vesper shaken, this version is stirred. Keith says ordering a Vesper shaken and not stirred is like ordering a steak from a chef well-done — you just don't do it. Lucky for us, White is very experienced.

Ingredients:

- 1.5 oz London Dry Gin

- 0.75 oz Vodka

- 0.5 oz Cocchi Americano

Method: Stir / strain

Glass: Nick & Nora

Garnish: Lemon Twist

A cocktail called Death Becomes Her, named for the 1992 movie, is photographed at Death & Co in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 23, 2025. Bar manager Josh White created the drink, which gets its green color from pistachio syrup.
Meredith Rizzo for NPR /
A cocktail called Death Becomes Her, named for the 1992 movie, is photographed at Death & Co in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 23, 2025. Bar manager Josh White created the drink, which gets its green color from pistachio syrup.

Death Becomes Her

Named after the 1992 comedy starring Goldie Hawn and Meryl Streep, the Death Becomes Her is White's very own creation. The Death Becomes Her is as elegant, classy and green as the lead characters in the drink's namesake movie. Varied and inventive ingredients go into this cocktail, providing a range of ways to make it sing. Follow the recipe below to give it a try.

Ingredients:

- 1 oz Ambrosia Almond & Rose Vodka

- 0.75 oz Fords Gin

- 0.25 oz Singani 63

- 1 oz Pistachio Orgeat

- 0.5 oz Pepita Orgeat

- 0.75 oz Lemon juice

- 0.5 oz Egg White

- Top w/ Soda Water

Method: Dry Shake / Shake / Strain / Top with soda

Glassware: Single Old Fashioned

Garnish: Rose Bud / Atomizer Rose Water

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
See stories by Tamara Keith
Jordan-Marie Smith
Jordan-Marie Smith is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
Ahmad Damen
Ahmad Damen is an editor for All Things Considered based in Washington, D.C. He first joined NPR's and WBUR's Here & Now as an editor in 2024. Damen brings more than 15 years of experience in journalism, with roles spanning six countries.
Kira Wakeam

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info