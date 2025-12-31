Remembering the jazz greats we lost in 2025

© 2026 WWNO
By Kevin Whitehead
Published December 31, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST

Critic Kevin Whitehead reflects on the jazz notables who died this year, including Sheila Jordan, Andy Bey, Ray Drummond, Bunky Green, Chuck Mangione, Eddie Palmieri and Jim McNeely.

Kevin Whitehead
Kevin Whitehead is the jazz critic for NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross.
