We're going to the Olympics! What do you want to know?

NPR is sending a team of journalists to Italy for the Winter Olympics! We'll be based in Milan for much of February, covering more than a dozen sports, hundreds of athletes and countless other storylines — both big and small — online, on the air, on social media and in your inbox.

And we want to know: What are you most curious about?

We welcome your technical queries (we're still wrapping our heads around the physics of most of these sports ourselves!) but even more so, your questions about what it's like to be at the Games: from the spectator experience to the behind-the-scenes realities of getting around, feeding ourselves and meeting deadlines on the go.

Drop your questions in this form by Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 11:59 p.m. ET, and the NPR Olympics team — Rachel Treisman, Becky Sullivan, Brian Mann, Pien Huang and Eric Whitney — will do our best to answer as many as possible during our time on the ground.

Please be sure to include your name and location, and we may follow up with you directly. Either way, your questions will surely shape our story ideas and approaches. So thank you, and stay tuned!

You can follow our coverage in a bunch of places: On npr.org and on air, across social media and even in your inbox, if you sign up for our Olympics newsletter, Rachel Goes to the Games.

