Europe alarmed by Trump's Greenland push
Europe is increasingly alarmed by Trump's talk of annexing Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory in the EU and NATO, especially after the U.S. incursion in Venezuela last weekend.
Copyright 2026 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Europe is increasingly alarmed by Trump's talk of annexing Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory in the EU and NATO, especially after the U.S. incursion in Venezuela last weekend.
Copyright 2026 NPR