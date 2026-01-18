At the movies: the case for and against musicals
Since the first sound film came out, Hollywood musicals have provided some of the most iconic movie moments. Three NPR movie fans discuss the merits and drawbacks of the genre.
Copyright 2026 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Since the first sound film came out, Hollywood musicals have provided some of the most iconic movie moments. Three NPR movie fans discuss the merits and drawbacks of the genre.
Copyright 2026 NPR