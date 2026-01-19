© 2026 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

At least 39 dead in Spain train collision

By Miguel Macias
Published January 19, 2026 at 5:48 AM CST

At least 39 people were killed in a high-speed train collision in southern Spain Sunday, police said. Efforts to recover the bodies are continuing, and the death toll is likely to rise.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Miguel Macias

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info