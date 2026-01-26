© 2026 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Israel says it recovered the last hostage body from Gaza

By NPR's International Desk
Published January 26, 2026 at 8:17 AM CST
Israelis light the 8th candle of Hanukkah in Hostage Square holding placards bearing the face of Ran Gvili in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Dec. 21, 2025, as they call for the return of his remains.
Ilia Yefimovich
/
AFP via Getty Images
Israelis light the 8th candle of Hanukkah in Hostage Square holding placards bearing the face of Ran Gvili in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Dec. 21, 2025, as they call for the return of his remains.

Updated January 26, 2026 at 9:28 AM CST

Israel says the body of the final Israeli hostage in Gaza has been identified and returned to Israel.

The military said in a statement that Ran Gvili, 24, a special forces policeman, was killed while fighting militants during the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attacks and his body was taken to Gaza.

The military said it launched a "large-scale operation" for his body over the weekend in a cemetery in northern Gaza, on the Israeli-occupied side of Gaza, acting based on intelligence.

Hamas-led fighters captured 251 hostages in Israel on Oct 7, 2023, according to Israeli authorities.

"We have brought back Rani Gvili, of blessed memory, a hero of Israel. There are no more hostages in Gaza," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the country's parliament Monday.

He added, "We have completed this mission, as I promised — and so we will complete the rest of the missions we have set."

The return of Gvili's remains is expected to mark the end of the first phase of the U.S.-backed ceasefire in the war in Gaza. It could also pave the way for another big step: Israel says it will allow Gaza's border crossing with Egypt to reopen again for Palestinians to enter and exit.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Copyright 2026 NPR

Israeli soldiers continue search operations for the remains of an Israeli hostage in a mass grave located in the Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, on Monday. Tanks and heavy machinery belonging to the Israeli army are observed operating in the area during the ongoing excavation and recovery efforts.
Anadolu / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Israeli soldiers continue search operations for the remains of an Israeli hostage in a mass grave located in the Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, on Monday. Tanks and heavy machinery belonging to the Israeli army are observed operating in the area during the ongoing excavation and recovery efforts.
NPR News
NPR's International Desk

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info