As US Olympians call for tolerance and LGBTQ rights, some face Trump attacks and online hate

MILAN - When U.S. skiers took the stage for a press conference Friday, at the start of the Milan Cortino Games, they were asked about turmoil back home where ICE agents have detained a growing number of immigrants and clashed violently with protesters in Minneapolis.

Most of the athletes who spoke that day voiced concern, calling for de-escalation, tolerance and respect. "The Olympics represent peace, so let's not only bring world peace but domestic peace within our country," said Alex Ferreira, a 31-year-old who won silver and bronze medals at past Winter Games.

Svea Irving from Winter Park, Colorado chimed in. "It's definitely a tough time in our country right now," the 23-year-old said. "I just continue to represent my values [which are] compassion and love and respect for others."

For reasons that aren't entirely clear, it was the comment of 27-year-old Hunter Hess from Bend, Oregon, that went viral and caught the attention of conservative leaders, including President Trump. "I think it brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now," Hess said.

"There's obviously a lot going on that I'm not the biggest fan of and I think a lot of people aren't. Just because I'm wearing the flag doesn't mean I represent everything that's going on in the U.S.," he added.

Trump fired back on his Truth Social platform. "U.S. Olympic Skier, Hunter Hess, a real Loser, says he doesn't represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics," Trump wrote on Sunday. "If that's the case, he shouldn't have tried out for the Team, and it's too bad he's on it. Very hard to root for someone like this."

A Republican congressman running for governor in Florida also criticized Hess on the social media platform X. "YOU chose to wear our flag. YOU chose to represent our country, wrote Rep. Byron Donalds, who serves a district in southwest Florida. "If that's too hard for you, then GO HOME."

But the Olympics almost always come with a political dimension and this isn't the first time Trump's attacks on democratic norms and his administration's crackdown on immigrants have stirred controversy at these Winter Games.

There have been anti-ICE and anti-Trump protests in Italian cities. A half dozen demonstrators were arrested over the weekend in Milan after clashing with police near the Olympic ice hockey stadium. Vice President Vance was also jeered during the opening ceremony for the Games on Friday night.

Ashley Landis/AP / AP / AP Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance cheer on team USA during the Olympic opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. They faced boos and jeers from some in the crowd.

During a separate press conference last week, figure skater Amber Glenn, a supporter of LGBTQ rights, drew headlines after she told reporters her community faced "hard times" under Trump.

"It isn't the first time we've had to come together as a community to try to fight for our human rights," Glenn said. "I hope that I can use my platform and my voice throughout these Games to try to encourage people to stay strong."

Over the weekend Glenn, 26 from Plano, Texas, said in a now expired Instagram post that she had faced "a scary amount of hate/threats" on social media because of her comments. Asked about her experience by NPR, Glenn said she was disappointed.

"I've never had so many people wish me harm before, just for being me and speaking out about being decent and, like, human rights," she said.

In a statement, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) condemned threats against athletes and said they report any "credible" threats to law enforcement.

"It's a sad reality that over the last several games, we've seen an uptick in abusive and harmful messages directed at the athletes during competition," the USOPC statement said.

Not all U.S. Olympic athletes have voiced progressive views, or criticized the Trump administration. Many are focused entirely on sport or when asked about turmoil and division back home expressed pride in competing for the U.S.

"Our country's been having issues for 250 years," said Nick Goepper, a 31-year-old skier from Lawrenceburg, Indiana. "I'm here to uphold classic American values of respect, opportunity and freedom and equality and project those to the world."

Mark Adams, a spokesman for the International Olympic Committee, also voiced enthusiasm about Vance's presence in Milan.

"With the next Games coming up in Los Angeles, we are super happy, very happy, that the U.S. administration is so engaged with the Games here and obviously going forward," Adams said at a press conference in Milan. "That's a great thing for the Olympic movement."

Copyright 2026 NPR