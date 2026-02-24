Who will — and won't — be guests at the State of the Union address

President Trump's guests for his State of the Union address on Tuesday night include a Virginia teen at the center of a legal case involving parental rights and schooling, the U.S. men's hockey team and Erika Kirk, the widow of activist Charlie Kirk.

While the White House kept Trump's full guest list under wraps for now, presidents traditionally extend invites to people who align with issues they support. First lady Melania Trump has picked her own attendees to highlight her platforms on AI education and foster care.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has invited the daughter of a Uyghur doctor who went missing in 2018. Several Democratic lawmakers are bringing survivors of alleged sexual abuse by Jeffrey Epstein.

Traditionally, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle attend the address. However, this year at least five Democratic senators and 14 members of the House are choosing to skip over their opposition to Trump's agenda, and planning to attend an alternate event staged by MoveOn.org called "The People's State of the Union."

Here's who will, and won't, be there.

Who's coming

Who's not coming

The U.S. women's Olympic hockey team, also fresh off its Olympic gold-medal win, has reportedly declined President Trump's invitation due to scheduling conflicts. "We are sincerely grateful for the invitation … and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement," a USA Hockey spokesperson said, according to NBC News.

Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen, of Maryland, said he won't be at the State of the Union. His name appears on the flier for The People's State of the Union. "Trump is marching America towards fascism, and I refuse to normalize his shredding of our Constitution & democracy," he said last week.

Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts said in a statement he's also going to the alternative event.

Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California said in a video that, for the first time, he's not attending the State of the Union. He said he'll be outside the Capitol at The People's State of the Union. "I will not give him the audience he craves for the lies that he tells," he said.

Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts said she's missing the traditional address to attend the alternative event because she refuses "to sit and listen to that man spew lies and hate."

Other politicians expected to attend The People's State of the Union include Sens. Ruben Gallego, Tina Smith and Jeff Merkley; as well as House Reps. Yassamin Ansari, Becca Balint, Greg Casar, Teresa Leger Fernandez, Maxwell Frost, Robert Garcia, Jim Himes, Sara Jacobs, Pramila Jayapal, John Larson, Sydney Kamlager-Dove, Summer Lee, Chellie Pingree, Emily Randall, Mary Gay Scanlon, Delia Ramirez and Bonnie Watson Coleman, according to the event's organizers .

