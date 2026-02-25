© 2026 WWNO
Trump’s State of the Union skips economic pain, leans on familiar themes

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 25, 2026 at 10:55 AM CST

In a record-long State of the Union address, President Trump painted a picture of national “turnaround” and strength, even as polls show many Americans are anxious about high prices and the cost of living.

He largely sidestepped those economic concerns, instead returning to familiar themes on immigration, crime and culture wars while offering a limited legislative agenda.

NPR White House correspondent Deepa Shivaram digs into the details with Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

