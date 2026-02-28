'Wait Wait' for February 28. 2026: Live in Bloomington with Lilly King!
This week's show was recorded in Bloomington, Indiana with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Lilly King and panelists Alonzo Bodden, Josh Gondelman, and Faith Salie. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
State of the Union is Hot; The Tribal Council Convenes Again; A Glow Up In the Doll Aisle
Panel Questions
The Toot Tracker
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about a travel hack in the news, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: Olympic Swimmer Lilly King answers our questions about Lil' Kings
Olympic Swimmer Lilly King plays our game called, "Lilly King meet these Lil' Kings" Three questions about short kings.
Cleaning Out The Cabinet; Bedtime Stacking
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Getting Cozy With Cross Country Skiing; Pickleball's New Competition; Bees Get Freaky
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict, after American Girls, what'll be the next toy to get an update.
