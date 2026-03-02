What to know about the new changes to SNAP benefits

© 2026 WWNO
NPR | By A Martínez
Published March 2, 2026 at 3:39 AM CST

NPR's A Martinez speaks with Ty Jones Cox of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities about new work requirements for recipients of SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps.

A Martínez
