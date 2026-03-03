France to expand nuclear arsenal, French president says
French President Emmanuel Macron says France will increase its nuclear arsenal and allow the temporary deployment of its nuclear-armed aircraft to other European nations.
Copyright 2026 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
French President Emmanuel Macron says France will increase its nuclear arsenal and allow the temporary deployment of its nuclear-armed aircraft to other European nations.
Copyright 2026 NPR