© 2026 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Morning news brief

NPR | By Leila Fadel,
A Martínez
Published March 3, 2026 at 3:41 AM CST

U.S. urges Americans across Middle East to leave as war with Iran intensifies, Congress expected to vote on Trump's war powers, voters head to polls for Senate primaries in North Carolina and Texas.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info