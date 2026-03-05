China offers to mediate in US-Israel-Iran war
China says it will send a special envoy to the Middle East to help mediate the US-Israel-Iran war, as Chinese political elites gather in Beijing for the annual "Two Sessions."
Copyright 2026 NPR
