If you loved 'One Battle After Another,' here's what to watch next

Paul Thomas Anderson's action thriller is about a washed up ex-revolutionary whose past comes to haunt him. "At its most basic, it's standard action movie stuff: Leonardo DiCaprio plays Bob Ferguson, an ex-revolutionary searching for his missing daughter," writes critic Aisha Harris. "But it's also about the unfulfilled promises of protest and rebellion, and what can happen to a movement deferred." The film received 13 Oscar nods, with DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro and Teyana Taylor all nominated for their performances.

We asked our NPR audience: What movie would you recommend to someone who loved One Battle After Another? Here's what you told us:

They Shoot Horses, Don't They? (1969)

Directed by Sydney Pollack; starring Jane Fonda, Michael Sarrazin, Susannah York

This is a Sydney Pollack film about a 1930s dance marathon, starring the amazing Jane Fonda. It explores the challenging realities of the Depression, but is still relevant today in an increasingly expensive world. This film and One Battle both discuss how everyday people often feel like we work really hard yet we are still struggling to get by. And there are always "powers that be" that screw us over, particularly those that are disenfranchised. – Julia McIntosh, Denver, Colo.

V for Vendetta (2005)

Directed by James McTeigue; starring Natalie Portman, Hugo Weaving, Rupert Graves

V for Vendetta depicts a dystopian future where the British government's overreach is being countered by a masked vigilante who seeks to awaken the public's consciousness. The film's relationship with One Battle lies in its exploration of political resistance and heroism. – Nathan Strzelewicz, DeWitt, Mich.

The Company You Keep (2012)

Directed by Robert Redford; starring Robert Redford, Shia LaBeouf, Julie Christie, Susan Sarandon

A former Weather Underground militant, in hiding for 30 years, must come to terms with his activist past when he's exposed by a young journalist who triggers a complex series of revelations and family dynamics. Like One Battle After Another, The Company You Keep explores two different "families" — biological and ideological — and the secret lives that drive them both. – Chris Steckel, Ardmore, Pa.

120 battements par minute (2017) or 120 BPM

Directed by Robin Campillo; starring Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, Arnaud Valois, Adèle Haenel

This film explores the complex lives of AIDS activists in 1990s France. We see heart-pounding protests, squabbles among allies, mundane domestic moments, and euphoric celebrations before returning to the good fight. This and One Battle are both about survival, courage, struggle, and the unconditional love of chosen family. – Hannah Duff, Seattle, Wa.

Kiss of the Spider Woman (2025)

Directed by Bill Condon; starring Diego Luna, Tonatiuh, Jennifer Lopez

Viva la revolución! Kiss of the Spider Woman takes place in Argentina in the early '80s during the bloody take down of their military dictatorship. We follow Molina, a gay window dresser arrested for public indecency, as he is placed in a new cell with Valentin, a political prisoner and revolutionary. Much like One Battle After Another, this movie takes us on an incredible journey; Diego Luna as Valentin is our Bob, the older, more jaded revolutionary, and the wonderful Tonatiuh plays Molina, who, much like Willa, takes an incredibly brave step to fight for their country. – Hannah Swezey, Kirkwood, N.Y.

And a bonus pick from our critic:

The Battle of Algiers (1966)

Directed by Gillo Pontecorvo; starring Brahim Hadjadj, Jean Martin, Saadi Yacef

A story of revolution that's so apropos that Paul Thomas Anderson has Leonardo DiCaprio's Bob watching the film to remind himself of what his youthful revolutionary days were all about. – Bob Mondello, NPR movie critic

Carly Rubin and Ivy Buck contributed to this project. It was edited by Clare Lombardo.

Copyright 2026 NPR