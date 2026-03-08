© 2026 WWNO
Israel hits critical infrastructure in Iran war

NPR | By Daniel Estrin,
Adrian Ma
Published March 8, 2026 at 4:06 PM CDT

Israel hits oil facilities in Tehran overnight, triggering huge explosions, as Iran targets infrastructure in Bahrain and Kuwait and the Middle East conflict enters day nine.

