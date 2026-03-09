© 2026 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Diane Mack's last day is March 20: send her a message of appreciation HERE or by calling/texting 504-302-3889!

How Iranians are responding to the appointment of their new supreme leader

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 9, 2026 at 10:52 AM CDT
A woman holds posters of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, right, the successor to his late father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, left, as supreme leader, during a rally supporting him in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 9, 2026. (Vahid Salemi/AP)
Vahid Salemi/AP
A woman holds posters of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, right, the successor to his late father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, left, as supreme leader, during a rally supporting him in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 9, 2026. (Vahid Salemi/AP)

Iran’s Assembly of Experts has defied President Trump by appointing Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his father as supreme leader.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Negar Mortazavi, senior fellow at the Center for International Policy, about how the Iranian public is responding to Khamenei and why he’s seen as unacceptable to Trump and Israeli leadership.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info