Iran picks new leader. And, Trump won't sign bills until Congress overhauls voting

Iran has selected 56-year-old Mojtaba Khamenei to be its new supreme leader, according to Iranian state television. He is the son of the country's previous leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed by airstrikes at the start of the U.S. and Israel's war with Iran. Yesterday, the American military confirmed the death of a seventh service member in the war. As the conflict enters its second week, President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have pledged to continue hitting Iran hard.

Rouzbeh Fouladi / Middle East Images/AFP via Getty / Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Mojtaba Khamenei (center), pictured here in 2019, is the son of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He was selected as the country's next supreme leader.

🎧 A senior Israeli defense official told NPR's Daniel Estrin this weekend that Israel aims to dismantle Iran's military forces within three weeks. On Up First , Estrin says the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told him the plan is to target Iran's army, navy and military industries to the point that the regime has no fighting force left. However, Israel acknowledges that Trump could end the war at any time, though the U.S. has not provided a timeline for the war. Over the weekend, Israel targeted Iran's oil facilities, which U.S. officials were not happy about. A person who was briefed on the matter told Estrin that U.S. officials were displeased with the extent of the damage.

🎧 Ethnic Kurds live on both sides of Iran's western border. On one side, they're part of Iran. On the other, they control a region of Iraq. The U.S. has suggested encouraging the Iranian-armed opposition groups on the Iraqi side to attack Iran. Trump has suggested he supports this plan, but has since withdrawn support. NPR's Jane Arraf sat down with the Iraqi Kurdistan Region's deputy prime minister, Qubad Talabani, yesterday. He emphasized that Kurds seek to govern their region, build the economy and live peacefully. Talabani says the Kurds do not intend to participate in the conflict, despite being a strong U.S. ally.

🎧 The war has created a major bottleneck in the Strait of Hormuz. The situation is raising concerns about a potential global energy crisis and shortages of essential goods in the Persian Gulf region. NPR's Jackie Northam says about 120 container ships loaded with valuable cargo, such as food, fertilizer and aluminum, are in limbo. Shipping companies are not accepting new bookings. Analysts Northam spoke with say the conflict is disrupting the typically efficient shipping industry, causing delays that stress ports and could harm the market.

➡️ The price of Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, surged past $100 when energy markets opened yesterday. Crude oil was last in the triple digits in 2022, after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The increase is driven by panic over the unclear plan for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump yesterday threatened to withhold his signature on all bills until Congress passes the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act. The proposed law would change voter registration and voting in the U.S., requiring eligible voters to prove their citizenship with documents such as a valid U.S. passport or birth certificate and a valid photo ID. It is already illegal for non-U.S. citizens to vote in federal elections.

A senior member of OpenAI's robotics team has resigned due to concerns about the company's recently announced partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense. Caitlin Kalinowski posted on social media that she stepped down on "principle" after the company decided to integrate its AI systems into secure Defense Department computing. OpenAI's agreement with the Pentagon reflects the U.S. government's push to use advanced AI tools in national security, sparking debates in the tech industry about oversight and acceptable practices.

Mike Kane for NPR / Sauna enthusiast Michael Calcagno, second from right, sits inside a clear-walled wood-fired sauna during the Seattle Sauna Festival in November. Sauna use has taken off as a health practice and scientists are studying its benefits.

Living Better is a special series about what it takes to stay healthy in America.

The age-old practice of saunas has captured the attention of the wellness zeitgeist, garnering a new generation of followers eager to tap into its benefits. Researchers say saunas challenge the body in a way similar to exercise. The sudden increase in heat puts your cardiovascular system to the test by dilating your blood vessels, increasing your heart rate pushing your blood to your skin, where it can be cooled more easily by sweat.

➡️ Studies have shown that saunas can help improve blood pressure, cholesterol, arterial stiffness and other markers of cardiometabolic health.

➡️ Sauna use lowers the risk of respiratory illness and neurodegenerative conditions like dementia and Alzheimer's. Several mechanisms that could explain the decreased risk of chronic disease include effects on systemic inflammation and oxidative stress.

➡️ The biggest draw to saunas is how they make enthusiasts feel by providing a mental health boost. So far, the data suggest a linear relationship: People feel less depressed in the following days and weeks after using saunas, up to a certain point.



Kenn Cook Jr. for NPR / Former Vice President Kamala Harris holds a campaign button from the Rev. Jesse Jackson's 1988 presidential run while speaking during Jackson's public homegoing service at the House of Hope in Chicago on Friday.

Rev. Jesse Jackson, who died last month at the age of 84, was laid to rest over the weekend at Oak Woods Cemetery in Chicago. A week of services for the civil rights leader included lying in repose at Rainbow PUSH headquarters, lying in state at the South Carolina state Capitol, and a Friday homegoing service at House of Hope megachurch. Thousands attended the service, including former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden. Take a look at photos from inside these events.

Mario Tama / Getty Images / Getty Images Singer Joe McDonald sings during the concert marking the 40th anniversary of the Woodstock music festival on Aug. 15, 2009 in Bethel, New York. McDonald has died at age 84.

Country Joe McDonald, whose Vietnam War protest song became a signature anthem of the 1960s counterculture, died Saturday at age 84. British Columbia is making daylight saving time permanent after clocks switched over the weekend. The change is popular among residents of the Canadian province, but health experts say it increases health risks. Netflix is acquiring Ben Affleck's AI-powered filmmaking tool company, InterPositive. Affleck says his technology helps filmmakers build proprietary AI models based on the scenes they've already shot.

