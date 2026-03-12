Morning news brief
U.S.-Israel strikes continue as Iran effectively closes Strait of Hormuz, Trump ran on lower gas prices, but the Iran war challenges that, probe points to U.S. being at fault for Iran school strike.
Copyright 2026 NPR