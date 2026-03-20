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What allegations against Cesar Chavez mean for farm worker movement, legacy

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 20, 2026 at 10:54 AM CDT
American union leader Cesar Chavez (1927 - 1993) attends a Labour Party press conference in the UK, 17th September 1974. (Les Lee/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Les Lee/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
American union leader Cesar Chavez (1927 - 1993) attends a Labour Party press conference in the UK, 17th September 1974. (Les Lee/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Cesar Chavez, the labor organizer and champion of farmworker rights, has been accused of sexually abusing two girls in the 1970s, and Dolores Huerta, his co-founder of the United Farm Workers, according to an investigation by The New York Times.

Cynthia Orozco, professor emeritus at Eastern New Mexico University and historian of Chicano studies, joins us to discuss what this means for the farm worker movement and Chavez’s legacy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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