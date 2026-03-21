© 2026 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

KTLN broadcast transmitter site is temporarily down for repair. Please enjoy our WWNO Classical Network at WWNO.ORG until regular services are restored. Thank you for your patience.

What Colorado is doing about vaccine policy

NPR | By John Daley
Published March 21, 2026 at 6:43 AM CDT

After RFK Jr. began overhauling the CDC, Colorado has taken vaccine policy into its own hands. It's going to follow the scientific recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
John Daley

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info