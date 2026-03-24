Morning news brief
Trump says the U.S. is negotiating an end to the war in Iran, postponing threatened strikes on its power plants, but Iran denies such talks happened; ICE agents were deployed to U.S. airports Monday.
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Trump says the U.S. is negotiating an end to the war in Iran, postponing threatened strikes on its power plants, but Iran denies such talks happened; ICE agents were deployed to U.S. airports Monday.
Copyright 2026 NPR