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How a whistleblower risked his life to reveal the inner workings of a cryptocurrency scam compound

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 31, 2026 at 11:08 AM CDT

A man forced to work in a cryptocurrency scam compound in Laos secretly reached out to Andy Greenberg, a senior writer at Wired who covers cybersecurity. He wanted to leak documents and information from inside the scam operation to show what was going on there.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Greenberg about what this whistleblower told him, how he came to trust him, and how vast these scam operations are in Asia, where people carrying out these scams are often victims of human trafficking and forced to do this work.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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