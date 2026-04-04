'Wait Wait' for April 4, 2026: With Not My Job guest Olivia Munn
This week's show was recorded in Chicago with guest host Negin Farsad, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Olivia Munn and panelists Rachel Coster, Peter Grosz, and Joyelle Nicole Johnson. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
The Final Frontier...Again; POTUS at the SCOTUS; It's All Happening at the Zoo
Panel Questions
TMZ Gets Political
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about someone's crazy four day experience, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: Your Friends and Neighbors' Olivia Munn answers our questions about Friends and Neighbours
Olivia Munn, one of the stars of Apple TV+'s Your Friends and Neighbors, plays our game called "Our Friends and Neighbors" Three questions about the sitcom Friends and soap opera Neighbours
Panel Questions
A Loud Way To Get Clean; How Many Kickstarters Must One Man Have
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Another Reason To Get Off Your Phone; A Jolt of Exercise and The World's Grossest Car.
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict, after turning up at the Supreme Court, what surprising place where we see Trump next?
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