Former astronaut Cady Coleman on the future of lunar travel after Artemis II

The record-breaking Integrity crew of NASA’s Artemis II mission is making its journey back to Earth after successfully completing a loop around the moon. The crew is expected to return on Friday evening.

Former NASA astronaut Cady Coleman reacts to the new pictures of the moon the crew has shared and discusses the future of space missions with Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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