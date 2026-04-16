Dave Chappelle talks about comedy in the age of Trump
NPR's Michel Martin recently sat down with comedian Dave Chappelle for a conversation about comedy in the age of Trump, Chappelle's jokes about trans people, and much more.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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NPR's Michel Martin recently sat down with comedian Dave Chappelle for a conversation about comedy in the age of Trump, Chappelle's jokes about trans people, and much more.
Copyright 2026 NPR