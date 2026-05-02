Air Force says former Qatari 747 will be ready to fly as Air Force One this summer

The U.S. Air Force has finished modifying and testing a Boeing 747 jet donated by Qatar for temporary use as Air Force One and expects to have it ready for President Donald Trump to use this summer, the service announced late Friday.

The jet is currently being painted red, white and blue, the Air Force said in a news release.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth accepted the luxury jet a year ago despite questions about the ethics and legality of accepting an expensive gift from a foreign nation, as well as concerns about security and cyber intelligence. Trump has defended the gift as a way to save tax dollars.

Trump has said he wouldn't fly around in the aircraft when his term ends. Instead, he said, the plane would be donated to a future presidential library, similar to how the Boeing 707 used by President Ronald Reagan was decommissioned and put on display as a museum piece.

Air Force officials said the former Qatari jet will serve as a "bridge" until Boeing is ready to deliver a pair of new aircraft, which is now expected in 2028.

The two planes currently used as Air Force One have been flying for nearly four decades, and Trump is eager to replace them. During his first term, he displayed a model of a new jumbo jet in the Oval Office, complete with a revised paint scheme that echoed the red, white and dark blue design of his personal plane.

Boeing has been retrofitting 747s originally built for a now-defunct Russian airliner. But the program has faced nearly a decade of delays from a series of issues, including a critical subcontractor's bankruptcy and the difficulty of finding and retaining qualified staff who could be awarded high-level security clearances.

The new planes aren't due to be finished until near the end of Trump's term, and he's out of patience. He has described the situation as "a total mess," and he has complained that Air Force One isn't as nice as the planes flown by some Arab leaders.

The $400 million Qatari plane has been described as a "palace in the sky," complete with luxurious accommodations and top-of-the-line finishes.

But security is the primary concern when it comes to presidential travel. The current Air Force One planes were built from scratch near the end of the Cold War. They are hardened against the effects of a nuclear blast and include a range of security features, such as anti-missile countermeasures and an onboard operating room. They are also equipped with air-to-air refueling capabilities for contingencies, though they have never been used with a president on board.

It is not clear which capabilities were added to the former Qatari jet. The Air Force did not reveal the cost of the modifications, but lawmakers suggested last year that they could top $1 billion.

Air Force officials said they leased a 747-8 freighter from Atlas Air between October and February so pilots could get familiar with the latest variant. The U.S. has also purchased two jets from the German carrier Lufthansa for training and spare parts. Boeing stopped building 747s in 2023.

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