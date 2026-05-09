© 2026 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

What to know about the Canvas hack of student data

NPR | By Sequoia Carrillo,
Emily Feng
Published May 9, 2026 at 4:09 PM CDT

Millions of students in universities and K-12 districts had their data compromised this week as a hack took down Canvas, a classroom management tool used all over the country.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Sequoia Carrillo
Sequoia Carrillo is an assistant editor for NPR's Education Team. Along with writing, producing, and reporting for the team, she manages the Student Podcast Challenge.
See stories by Sequoia Carrillo
Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
See stories by Emily Feng

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info