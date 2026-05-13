Every World Cup puts a new spin on the soccer ball
Every World Cup, there's a new soccer ball. Sometimes the ball is panned. Sometimes people like it. Why do they keep changing it up? And what's notable about the ball in 2026?
Copyright 2026 NPR
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Every World Cup, there's a new soccer ball. Sometimes the ball is panned. Sometimes people like it. Why do they keep changing it up? And what's notable about the ball in 2026?
Copyright 2026 NPR