Rep. Scott Peters on Islamic Center of San Diego attack
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Democratic Rep. Scott Peters of California, who represents San Diego neighborhoods near the mosque where three people were killed yesterday.
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NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Democratic Rep. Scott Peters of California, who represents San Diego neighborhoods near the mosque where three people were killed yesterday.
Copyright 2026 NPR