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Police officer beaten on Jan. 6 blasts compensation fund for Trump allies

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 26, 2026 at 10:57 AM CDT
Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone arrives to testify at the House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Jim Bourg/AP)
Jim Bourg/AP
Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone arrives to testify at the House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Jim Bourg/AP)

Former Washington, D.C., police officer Michael Fanone was critically injured during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Now, he says President Trump’s proposed $1.776 billion “anti-weaponization” fund, for those deemed to have been victimized by the government, is the administration’s latest attempt to rewrite history at the expense of Americans who, like himself, had their health and lives upended in the Capitol attack. Among those who say they expect payouts from the fund are now-pardoned insurrectionists, including Enrique Tario, the former leader of the Proud Boys.

Fanone joins host Robin Young to talk about the new fund, as well as his disappointment in both the Democratic and Republican parties which he says are responsible both by their inaction and their prioritization of their own political goals over the pressing needs of Americans.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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