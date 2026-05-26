Which players will make the cut? The U.S. World Cup soccer roster is revealed today

NEW YORK — The run-up to this summer's FIFA World Cup is set to kick into a higher gear Tuesday when the U.S. men's national soccer team reveals which 26 players will make up the roster.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino has experimented with a variety of lineups since he was hired in 2024 to steer the USMNT through this summer.

The roster will be announced during a live televised special on Fox at 3 p.m. Eastern time.

The tournament begins in just over two weeks, with games hosted in 16 cities across the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

It will mark the first time that World Cup games are being held in the U.S. since 1994, when the tournament helped spark Americans' interest in soccer, leading to the formation of Major League Soccer and widespread participation in youth soccer.

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