Morning news brief

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U.S. conducts another strike against Iran, Democrats are hopeful about their chances to retake GOP-held Senate seats, a town in eastern DRC is emerging as the epicenter of the latest Ebola outbreak.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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U.S. conducts another strike against Iran, Democrats are hopeful about their chances to retake GOP-held Senate seats, a town in eastern DRC is emerging as the epicenter of the latest Ebola outbreak.
Copyright 2026 NPR