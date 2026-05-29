How primaries are shaping Congress
The Primary used to be just the first step in the electoral process — now the primary has transformed, in many places into the moment when the election is all but decided. It's shaping Congress.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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The Primary used to be just the first step in the electoral process — now the primary has transformed, in many places into the moment when the election is all but decided. It's shaping Congress.
Copyright 2026 NPR