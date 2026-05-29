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Morning news brief

NPR | By A Martínez,
Steve Inskeep
Published May 29, 2026 at 3:47 AM CDT

The U.S. says it's moving closer to a deal to end the Iran war despite continued fighting, DOJ opens investigation into Trump accuser E. Jean Carroll, Bari Weiss wants to reinvent CBS' "60 Minutes."

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep

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