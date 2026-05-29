What we know about the Blue Origin explosion
Engineers at Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin are trying to figure out why their massive New Glenn rocket exploded on its launch pad Thursday night.
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Engineers at Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin are trying to figure out why their massive New Glenn rocket exploded on its launch pad Thursday night.
Copyright 2026 Central Florida Public Media