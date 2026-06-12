How one working mom is navigating affordability and the cost of living

As inflation hits a three-year high, host Peter O’Dowd speaks with a mom who works full-time and has multiple side hustles from hosting fish frys to selling candy. And she still can’t afford the basics for her family.

Lois Napper of Philadelphia works for Habitat for Humanity and is part of the advisory committee for United for ALICE, a project led by United Way of Northern New Jersey.

Economist and national director Stephanie Hoopes also shares context from a new report on the costs of basics in America.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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