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Defending the Everglades. Again.

NPR | By Adrian Florido,
Michael LevittJanaya WilliamsDaniel Ofman
Published June 13, 2026 at 4:02 PM CDT

Nearly 60 years ago, a fight over a massive Everglades airport helped reshape U.S. environmental law. Reporter Meghan Bowman reports on that battle in the podcast Defenders of the Everglades.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.
Michael Levitt
Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.
Janaya Williams
Daniel Ofman

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