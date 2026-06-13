Defending the Everglades. Again.
Nearly 60 years ago, a fight over a massive Everglades airport helped reshape U.S. environmental law. Reporter Meghan Bowman reports on that battle in the podcast Defenders of the Everglades.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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Nearly 60 years ago, a fight over a massive Everglades airport helped reshape U.S. environmental law. Reporter Meghan Bowman reports on that battle in the podcast Defenders of the Everglades.
Copyright 2026 NPR