Morning news brief

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A planned Switzerland meeting between the U.S. and Iran has been put on hold, JD Vance has become the face to U.S. negotiations with Iran, Obama Presidential Center gets star-studded opening ceremony.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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A planned Switzerland meeting between the U.S. and Iran has been put on hold, JD Vance has become the face to U.S. negotiations with Iran, Obama Presidential Center gets star-studded opening ceremony.
Copyright 2026 NPR