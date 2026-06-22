How to support but not enable adult children in this tough economy

More than half of millennials and nearly three in four members of Gen Z are relying on their parents for financial assistance, according to an insurance firm’s recent study.

Jill Schlesinger, host of “Jill on Money” and a CBS News business analyst, joins host Lisa Mullins to look at the impact on all involved and how to make sure you are only supporting, and not enabling, your kids and their financial needs.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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